Extra: Why are we serving hate in place of love?

21 mins ago
By Abel Udoekene

The much talked about 2019 is finally here. Why we have seen so many prophesies and new year resolution flying around, our political space is still flooded with lots of hatred and intimidation that leave the rest of us wondering whether we will still survive as a nation beyond 2019.

As a young man, I sometimes wonders why we play politics with so much hatred. For instance, late last year, I witnessed an intense fight between ‘supposedly’ two friends because of APC and PDP.

The fight was so fierced that one of them sustained a neck injury and is currently celebrating his new year in a hospital bed.

I know our Constitution inspires us to have freedom of choice but that choice should not come at the expense of destroying or killing someone who is not sharing the same opinion with us.

As we look ahead to February, politics should not be seen as a tool to divide us, or an instrument that promote hatred, war and confusion. But Politics should rather be seen as a vehicle that inspire us to be better citizen and inspires a better society for all of us

Happy New year.

I will love to read from you.
Please share your thoughts below or send me an email: [email protected]

Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

I hope your Warsaw general can read this.
Because for him,it’s do or die

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

My dear, you are right, politics should not be a tool to divide us

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago

