El-Rufai vows never to reconcile with some people he called “Traitors”

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai says there will be no reconciliation with traitors and enemies of the people in the political class.

El-Rufai stated this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

According to him, the State party executive of the APC in Kaduna was making frantic efforts to reconcile aggrieved party member.

He denied asking one of his aides, Saidu Adamu to apoligised to journalists over ‘the frosty relationship’ with state government, maintaining that there was no apology for curing people of the illusion that press freedom implies a license to blackmail or incite religious and ethnic violence.

The statement reads:

“El-Rufai is aware that the new state executive of the APC led by Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada is making efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members.

“While supportive of this party effort, the government is clear that there will be no reconciliation with traitors and enemies of the people in the political class,

“Samuel Aruwan is the official designated to speak for the governor and the government of Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

“It is only statements from the official spokesperson that can be attributed to the governor, except in circumstances where designated senior officials have been mandated to represent the governor at events, and the speeches they will read at such places will have been suitably vetted and approved.

“Malam El-Rufai will not brook individuals trying to pass off their personal opinions as his.

“He is well-known for the frank expression of his views, and, as a leader, does not do proxies in taking responsibility for his actions, or those of the government he heads.

“On several platforms, especially his live radio chats, he has taken responsibility for the actions of his government, giving credit to officials when success comes, and taking the flak for low moments.

“As the man on whose table the buck stops, he has never abdicated nor delegated the duty of accountability.

“It is important to reiterate that the government has nothing to apologise to journalists for. The government pursues an open and transparent policy. The government maintains valuable partnerships with several credible media platforms.

“And it has never deformed its state-owned broadcaster into a propaganda outfit. Neither has it obliged that coterie of individuals who try to use journalism for purposes of extortion and blackmail.

“No journalist has faced any consequence for criticising Malam Nasir El-Rufai because criticism and abuse are part of the package for a leader.

“And in matters involving attacks on his reputation, Malam El-Rufai is pursuing civil proceedings in the courts.

“The NUJ may choose to confer awards on persons undergoing trial for fabricating stories, but the Kaduna State Government has no such luxury. There is no apology for curing people of the illusion that press freedom implies license to blackmail or incite religious and ethnic violence,”

