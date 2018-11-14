Extra: How To Look Attractive As a Man

By Reno Omokri

A man who chases a woman will lose her to the man who chases success. Women are like metal. Success is like a magnet. When you apply a magnet to a metal the metal will always be attracted to the magnet. The same law that works in physics works in relationships. If you want to look more attractive as a man, don’t fuss over your appearance. Instead apply Godly principles of making wealth and your wealth will make you ever so attractive

