Extra: Reno reveals the one thing that attract women to men

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has describe the one thing that attract women to men.

In a Statement on Twitter, Reno noted that the only thing that attract women to men was success and urged all men to strive to be successful.

The Statement reads:

“A handsome man without a handsome bank account, is not as handsome as a regular guy with a handsome bank account. A woman’s beauty is in her face and figure, but a man’s handsomeness is in the figure in his account. Get success. It is the ultimate beautifier.

“I don’t support polygamy, or promiscuity, but In The Bible, we read of Solomon’s success with women. The Bible ascribes this ability to only one thing-his wealth. You dont need 700 wives, like Solomon. One is enough. But remember, nothing attracts women like success,”

