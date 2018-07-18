Former CJN Justice Aloysius Katsina Alu dies

Nigeria has lost one of its former Chief Justices (CJN) Justice Aloysius Katsina Alu.

Confirming the death of the ex-CJN in a statement, Justice Walter Onnoghen, current Chief Justice of Nigeria through his media aide Mr Awassam Bassey said Alu died in a Canadian hospital.

“The death of the former numero uno of the Nigerian judiciary was confirmed while Justice Onnoghen was in Canada.

“A few of our colleagues have called this morning (from about 3:30a.m. Montreal Canadian time) to seek confirmation of the death of former Chief Justice Katsina-Alu.

“I can confirm that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs Hadizatu Mustapha, sent me a WhatsApp message to that effect about an hour ago confirming the death of the former CJN.

“I have just called the Chief Registrar to confirm that this is indeed the situation,” the statement read in part.

Late Justice Katsina-Alu was born on Aug.28 1941, and sworn in as the CJN on Dec. 30, 2009. He served as CJN till Aug. 28, 2011.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook