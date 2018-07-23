Nigeria Today

Home >> Lead >> Just In: Fire guts Governor Aregbesola’s office

Just In: Fire guts Governor Aregbesola’s office

4 hours ago

There was a fire outbreak at the Office of the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola on Monday.

According to Osun defender, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, and other top government functionaries were at the scene of the outbreak making frantic efforts to arrest the situation.

The fire reportedly started around 4pm, at the time of writing this report the cause of the fire outbreak was not ascertained.

