Cousins Reveal They’re In Love And Having Sex, Want To Put An End To Incest Stigma

A couple has shocked Twitter users after they revealed they are in a relationship even though they are first cousins and they want to put an end to the stigma surrounding incest.

The couple tweeted several photos of themselves, including one of them kissing and another where they were smoking blunt, and they revealed they’ve been in love since they were kids but had to hide their relationship because their mothers are blood sisters.

Sharing a photo taken with her cousin, @Lilmarche tweeted:

I remember growing up, we had to hide our love from our family. Sleepovers was too lit? now we have grown and we don’t gotta hide. Blood can’t make us any closer but I’m so glad I fell in love with my cousin ????‍???

