By Reno Omokri

“You think if you leave your wife and marry your side chick, you‘ll be happy? You are jumping from frying pan to fire! Unlike your wife, you dont see the side chick without makeup. Living with her will expose her faults. MANAGE your wife or DAMAGE your life #RenosNuggets”

