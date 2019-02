Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

When you beat your wife, it is not only her eyes that cries. More importantly, her heart cries out to God and you will not be held guiltless. You cannot beat your wife and expect to beat your problems in life. You beat her and your problems will beat you #RenosNuggets

