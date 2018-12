Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

As useless as garbage is, there are people who make millions of dollars recycling garbage! So never allow satan deceive you that you have no value. If garbage can have value, believe me, you have value. You are fearfully and wonderfully made by God. Own it! #RenosNuggets

