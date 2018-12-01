Hon. Ukai Udeme To Celebrate 40th Birthday in Uncommon Fashion with Book (Autobiography) Presentation

Share this post:









By Ime Jacobs

Given his common antecedent and his habitual yearn to impact lives, elevate humanity and transform society, the Vice Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Hon. Ukai Udeme Emmanuel (the Abai I of Etoi) has concluded plans to celebrate birthday in a “Common” but most unique way this season.

The event which will be tagged celebrating the “Common Man” on December 25, 2018, will feature award presentation to over a thousand awardees, among other side attractions like award of scholarship etc.

The nomination for the award will be based on indices of nominees’ level of dedication to social service, integrity, grassroots participation and other meritorious antecedents, especially the commoners who have trailed meritorious antecedents in their daily intercourse with life in the society.

The event will also feature a book launch entitled “The Wisdom of a Common Man” – an autobiography of the celebrant which, according to him, will serve as a voyage into his defining moments through life, his legacies, his ordeals, the shock of growing and inspirations and the applause that has trailed his existence from birth. The book will motivate lots, especially the poor generation to take up personal responsibilities for their courses of destinies.

Speaking on the book, the VC disclosed that given the conditions that surrounded his birth and the ordeals and bleakness of early childhood , nothing would have qualified him to the quip of greatness that he has achieved today.

“It is only the children of celebrities, the rich, the politically powerful who arrive the world with proverbial silver Spoon who are considered to be born great, but my story is different : the story of Amb. Ukai is a classic case of one who was destined, against odds, for greatness. And it will inspire people”, he added.

He made the disclosure in a parley with this writer in his office, Uyo, yesterday November 30, 2018. In essence, he disclosed his birthday celebration will mark a harbinger of touching lives; one that will take everlasting succour to the street, especially the politically excluded and downtrodden.

Many have come to identify with the “Common Man” event, slated for 25th December, 2018. The general public is called to join the Common Man celebration via a link soon to be provided.

