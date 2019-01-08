How Godly Is It To Feed Your Pastor and not Your Parents?
41 mins ago
By Reno Omokri
When you were young and helpless, it was not your pastor that fed and housed you. It was your parents. Now you are grown and can be helpful, but instead of returning the favour and feeding your parents, you prefer to feed your pastor. How is that Godly? “Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;)”-Ephesians 6:2
