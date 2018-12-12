It Won’t Fall Off” – Social Media Users Tell Meghan Markle Who Always Cradling Her Bump

Share this post:









Pregnant Meghan Markle has been criticized by social media users for always cradling her bump, even while on official outings.

The Duchess of Sussex began frequently cradling her bump immediately after her pregnancy was announced while on a tour of Australia. Then, at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night, she was pictured cradling her baby bump throughout the evening.

As soon as the photos were shared online, there was an outpouring of criticism from trolls on social media who feel she holds her bump all the time.

One Twitter user wrote: “#Meghan. We know you are pregnant. You can stop holding onto the bump with both hands now. It won’t fall off.”

Another said: “Meghan Markle needs to desperately stop holding her baby bump because it’s not as if everyone doesn’t already know”.

The attack on Meghan wasn’t on Twitter alone. There’s a deluge of vile comments on Instagram and Facebook too.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)