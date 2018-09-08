Nigeria Today

Life In a Cubicle Is Not Much Better Than Life in a Prison Cell

1 hour ago

By Reno Omokri

You think you are better than prisoners? At least prisoners serve their term and are set free from their cubicle. But you have been deceived by salary to think you are free while you spend your life in your office cubicle prison. A sentence of life imprisonment does not only mean a life behind bars. It also includes a life inside an office cubicle. Free yourself. Start your own side business. Grow it every day. Sack your boss when your business becomes successful

