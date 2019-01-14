Marriages Based on Erotic Love Have a High Failure Rate

Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

Don’t marry someone you are IN LOVE with. Marry a person you are IN SYNC with. That sentimental erotic feeling which many call love, is not sufficient to sustain a relationship. But when you sync with someone, it creates an invisible strength that can’t be defeated. With the exception of Jacob and Rachel, people in The Bible did not marry their love. Rather they loved who they married. There is a difference. It is subtle. It is small. But do not underestimate the big difference small things make #RenosNuggets

