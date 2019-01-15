Nigeria Today

Matters Arising From The #10yearchallenge

Matters Arising From The #10yearchallenge

4 hours ago
By Reno Omokri

In the whole Bible, the only erotic love letter is a book of romance named Songs of Solomon, written by Solomon to a dark skinned, BLACK Shulammite woman. Black is BEAUTIFUL. Reject every man or woman that uses the #10yearchallenge to show a BLEACHING transformation. In 2009, I was ghost writing and making major political leaders famous. Fast forward to 2019, and by the grace of God, I am a #1 bestselling author. Major difference in my looks is my white beard.

