Matters Arising From The #10yearchallenge
4 hours ago
By Reno Omokri
In the whole Bible, the only erotic love letter is a book of romance named Songs of Solomon, written by Solomon to a dark skinned, BLACK Shulammite woman. Black is BEAUTIFUL. Reject every man or woman that uses the #10yearchallenge to show a BLEACHING transformation. In 2009, I was ghost writing and making major political leaders famous. Fast forward to 2019, and by the grace of God, I am a #1 bestselling author. Major difference in my looks is my white beard.
