Never Wake Up And Talk To Any Man Before Talking God

Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

Satan uses what is urgent to distract you from what is important. A phone call is urgent. Praying to God is important.

Never allow yourself to to be woken up to take a phone call. The first person you should talk to when you wake up should be God, never a man.

Never men. I ha e worked with Presidents and other VIPs and without variation, I keep them waiting if they call when I am talking to God and without variation, God, in turn, has kept me when VIPs tried to destroy

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)