Never Wake Up And Talk To Any Man Before Talking God

36 mins ago
Reno Omokri
By Reno Omokri

Satan uses what is urgent to distract you from what is important. A phone call is urgent. Praying to God is important.

Never allow yourself to to be woken up to take a phone call. The first person you should talk to when you wake up should be God, never a man.

Never men. I ha e worked with Presidents and other VIPs and without variation, I keep them waiting if they call when I am talking to God and without variation, God, in turn, has kept me when VIPs tried to destroy

