Newly Wed Couple Divorce Three Minutes Afterwards in Kuwait
A newlywed couple divorced just three minutes after tying the knot after the groom called his new wife “stupid” for tripping over.
The ill-fated marriage broke down when the tearful bride demanded an annulment after being mocked by her husband.
She tripped up just seconds after signing the marriage contract at a courthouse.
Local media reports claim the judge officiating the ceremony dissolved their marriage on the spot – leaving them with the shortest partnership in Kuwaiti legal history.
They had only been married for three minutes. Internet users flooded social media with support for the woman.
One wrote: “If this is how he acts right at the beginning, it’s better to leave him.”
Another added: “A marriage with no respect, is a failed one right from the beginning.”
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Leave a Reply