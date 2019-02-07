Nigeria Today

Newly Wed Couple Divorce Three Minutes Afterwards in Kuwait

Newly Wed Couple Divorce Three Minutes Afterwards in Kuwait

2 hours ago
A newlywed couple divorced just three minutes after tying the knot after the groom called his new wife “stupid” for tripping over.

The ill-fated marriage broke down when the tearful bride demanded an annulment after being mocked by her husband.

She tripped up just seconds after signing the marriage contract at a courthouse.

Local media reports claim the judge officiating the ceremony dissolved their marriage on the spot – leaving them with the shortest partnership in Kuwaiti legal history.

They had only been married for three minutes. Internet users flooded social media with support for the woman.

One wrote: “If this is how he acts right at the beginning, it’s better to leave him.”

Another added: “A marriage with no respect, is a failed one right from the beginning.”

 

