Share this post:









By Reno Omokri

Physical strength is the lowest level of power. Real strength is non physical. Strength is any area where your talents and gifts can meet the needs of people. When you find that area, focus all your will on asserting yourself and you will be very strong in life

#RenosNuggets

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)