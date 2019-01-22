Nigeria Today

Read this if you are struggling to survive in Life

3 hours ago
By Abel Udoekene

Dear you,
We are gonna be just fine,
Tomorrow the sun will rise
The tide will change
And our story will make sense.

Dear you,
When you carry your scars
And travel through the street of hustling,
Think of yourself a star
But Stay focus on the journey.

Dear you,
I know you have some doubts,
Bad time, bad luck and sometimes regrets
But think of it as a story and gloom,
There is still a life to be lived.

©Motivation.africa

