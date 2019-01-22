Read this if you are struggling to survive in Life

Share this post:









By Abel Udoekene

Dear you,

We are gonna be just fine,

Tomorrow the sun will rise

The tide will change

And our story will make sense.

Dear you,

When you carry your scars

And travel through the street of hustling,

Think of yourself a star

But Stay focus on the journey.

Dear you,

I know you have some doubts,

Bad time, bad luck and sometimes regrets

But think of it as a story and gloom,

There is still a life to be lived.

©Motivation.africa

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)