MTN Recruitment 2020/2021 Job Vacancies In Nigeria – Apply Now

MTN Recruitment

MTN Nigeria is a multinational telecommunications company that was founded in 2001. It is one of the biggest mobile operators in Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria recruits Nigerian citizens every year to contribute to their growth and development.

The agency recruits both graduates and undergraduate citizens so as to help them generate income for their basic needs. Also, the company only recruits candidates that prove to be capable and intelligent during the recruitment process.

Mission

The mission of MTN Nigeria is to make customers life easy and better through the use of their network.

MTN Nigeria has numerous values that have aided its growth in the past years and are still helping their development. The values include leadership, innovation, integrity and relationship.



MTN Nigeria recruitment requirement 2020

To be eligible for the MTN recruitment process, candidates need to have the following requirements.

Must be a Nigerian

Must be within the age 18-45 years

Must have either B.Arch/BA/B.Ed/B.Eng/B.Sc/B.Tech/HND

Must have WAEC/SSCE certificate with at least 3 credits including the English language with passes in 2 other subjects.

Must have NECO/GCE (ordinary level) certificate with passes in 4 subject at a sitting or 5 subjects at two sittings.

National Diploma(ND)/National Certificate of Education (NCE) certificate from any reputable institution or GCE (Advanced level) with passes in 2 subjects at a sitting or 3 subjects at two sittings.

Furthermore, applicants must be a computer literate and have knowledge about basic programs of the computer, he or she must be of good behaviour and character and having IT proficiency is a must for all interested applicants.



How to apply for MTN Recruitment

To apply for MTN recruitment, it is important applicants follow the instructions below

Visit www.careers.mtnonline.com

Create an account and register.

Provide your details like names, phone numbers, address and email

Verify your email and login back to the website.

Scan and upload all your credentials.

You should know that the application form is free so, don’t believe anyone that says he or she will help you get a job at the company for a specified amount.

Also, it is very important you apply for just one job position as multiple applications can lead to automatic disqualification.

Furthermore, you must be very punctual when going for the exam and have all the necessary documents so that your pre-screening examination won’t be delayed for anything.



MTN Nigeria Shortlisted Candidates

MTN Nigeria shortlisted candidates would be published shortly after the application process. Qualified candidates would be invited for a pre-screening examination which will be the conducted nationwide.

It is advisable applicants visit www.careers.mtnonline.com to know the centre for the examination.

In addition, you should know that the transport allowance during the pre-screening examination will be the burden of applicants and it is very important to show up for the exam if you wish to get a job at the company.



Salary Structure of MTN Nigeria

Most job seeker wants to know the salary he or she will get before applying for any job in a company. The salary structure of MTN Nigeria depends on the job specification and position of any employee in the company.

All the employees are well paid and they get their salary when due without any delay. Below are the salaries got by some employees in the company.

Customer Care Representative receives around #83,000 per month. Entry-level staff receive around #80,000 per month Specialists around #390,000 per month Contract Staff receive around #45,000 per month Managerial personnel gets #775,000 upwards per month.

From the above salaries, it is seen that MTN Nigeria pays its employees very well and it is even one of the highest paying companies in the nation.

Apart from the basic salary of the employees, they also get some other allowances that enable them to carry out jobs efficiently. Also, the employees enjoy numerous benefits of working in the company. Here are the benefits.



Benefits of working in MTN Nigeria

Working in MTN Nigeria expose employees to benefits like maternity and paternity leave, different a job, certifications, Health and life insurance, and so on.

The company helps to develop their employee’s personal and leadership growth. It also helps employees establish a strong connection between people from different cultures.

In fact, the company has a friendly atmosphere and there are cooperation and teamwork among the employees. Also, the company has a staff bus that conveys employees to and fro.

Final Thoughts

MTN Nigeria is a multinational and one of the biggest telecommunications company in Nigeria.

Its recruitment process is free and anyone is free to apply. However, it should be noted that only candidates who prove to be intelligent during the application process would be accepted.

Going through the recruitment process is very easy, candidates just have to follow the instructions above as this will help to eliminate the risk of disqualification and to also have a smooth application process.