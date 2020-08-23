N-POWER Registration portal 2021/2022 apply now

N-POWER REGISTRATION

N- power is a youth empowerment and development scheme set out to eradicate poverty and war against the ragig storm of unemployment. It was founded by President Mohammad Buhari in 2016.

The N- power program can be accessed by any category of persons, graduates, non graduates, undergraduates, ssce and wasce holders, physically challenged and handicapped individuals.

It is basically categorized into six distinct groups namely;



the N- teach which deals on educational improvement, the N- health which deals with health of individuals especially pregnant women and children, N- Agro which deals with agricultural improvement, surplus food provision and job creating agricultural opportunities, the N- build which deals with skill acquisition in very profitable and professional skills such as plumbing, furniture making etc, N- Creative and the N- Tech.

This scheme was coined from the NSIP (National social investment programme) and has helped thousands of Nigerian youths attain financial stability.



1.1 What is N-Power

It is a scheme set up to eradicate and reduce the issue of unemployment and also help increase social development in several states and the country at large.

It is Nigerian based scheme founded by the President of the country, President Mohammad Buhari in June 8th 2016.

This scheme was created as a component of the National social investment program (NSIP) to provide a structure for large scale skill acquisition and development.

It’s goal was also to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find and create work.



1.2 The National Social Investment Program (NSIP)

This is a Nigerian based social welfare initiative created by the Federal government of Nigeria in 2015 under the directive of the National social investment office.

It was created to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations including children, youths and women.

Under the leadership of president Mohammadu Buhari in 2016, the initiative has created four more programs within it to address poverty and increase economic development and growth.

These programs were first funded by the World bank group with 500 million dollars and then the Nigerian government also provided an additional 1.3 billion dollars to create the initiative that birthed the N-Power. These programs includes;



1. The Conditional Cash Transfer Program:

This program directly supports the most vulnerable citizens by providing no-string-attached cash to those in the lowest income group for the purpose of improving nutrition and self sustainability,reduce poverty, increase consumption and development. In 2018, the beneficiaries we’re over 297,000 supported by 2,495 community facilators.



2. (GEEP) The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program :

This is a micro lending investment program whose target is enterpreneurs with a focus on women and young people. This program provides loans at no cost to beneficiaries and thereby reducing the start up costs of business ventures in the country.

Since the start of this program till date, over a million women, 260,000 youths business venture and 200,000 farmers and agricultural workers as a federal grant of #140 billion was invested in this program.



3. The Home Grown School Feeding Program (HGSF):

It is a program attempting to increase school enrollment by providing means for school children particularly those from poor and food insecure regions of the country.

This program works with local farmers and also empowers women as cooks which in turn builds and sustains the economic growth of that region. Presently, a total of 44000 cooks are engaged feeding 4 million students in 26 Nigerian states.



4. The N-Power:

This is one of the programs of the National social investment Program. It was designed to Target unemployed Nigerian youths between the ages of 18-35 years to acquire and develop long life lasting skills for becoming change makers in their various communities and states.

This target is achieved by deploying a work force of 500,000 trained graduates. It provides youths with jobs, trainings and educative skills as well as a monthly stipend of #30,000 (USD $83.33). It is a program with a 2 year or 3 months duration.

It is headed by Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and has a motto “Empowering Nigerian Yours for Prosperity”. It’s headquarters is located at Abuja, Nigeria, their purpose is ” to address the issue of Youth unemployment and help increase social development”

and their official website is http://npower.gov.ng npower.fmhds.gov.ng The major agenda of this program is to build and prepare yours with skill and certification for an emerging modern global market.

Therefore the need to increase knowledge on agriculture, health, education, creativeness and technological know how such as animations, digital artistry, hardware proffesionalism, software development etc

This scheme is divided into six major categories to fit in the need for improvement and increased prosperity amongst youths. These categories are ;



a. N- Teach:

This program helps to improve basic education in Nigeria. Therefore all volunteers will be deployed as teacher assistants in primary schools around the country where they engage with students to Foster relationships and build confidence while supporting their educational development.

These teachers do not replace the permanent teachers but assist them with school management and other functions within their respective schools of assignments. Volunteers if possible would take basic education to children in margainalized communities.

This program lasts for 2 years and only graduates from tertiary institutions including OND and NCE that have completed the compulsory one year NYSC programme are qualified to apply for it. Volunteers can also aspire for a life long carrier in teaching or allied fields such as

Proffesionalism teaching

Project supervisor and or Manager

Strategy consultant

*Education service manager and or consultant associate

*Researcher, research associate, senior research analyst

*Social service analyst

*STEM – science, technology, engineering and applied mathematics.

b. N- Health:

This program helps to improve and promote preventive health care in their communities to vulnerable members of the society expecially pregnant women and children and even individuals and families.

Graduates from nursing schools, polytechnic, school of health technology, midwifery schools, with their respective certificates on science and health related courses, have completed the compulsory one year NYSC programme and are unemployed ( from ages 18-35) are qualified to apply for this category.

This course lasts for 2 years and stipends are paid monthly.Ultimately, N-Power Health volunteers can aspire to a life-long career in public health and other allied fields such as;

Health Education Specialist and/or Health Promotion Coordinator

Public Relations Manager

Breastfeeding Support Coordinator

Health Office Administrator and/or Health Research Analyst

Social Worker & Counselor

Health Services Manager and/or Health Department Administrator

HIV/AIDS Educator

Project Manager in Public Health

Field Investigator

Research Analyst

Community Health Worker

c. N- Agro:

This program trains volunteers(unemployed youths from 18-35) that provides advisory services to Farmers, disseminating information aggregated by the Federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural development in the area of extension services and data on Nigerian agricultural assets.

Qualified candidates must have a Bsc, HND or OND in Agricultural sciences, Agricultural extension, Nutrition, agronomy, crop science, animal science, food science and agro related courses.

This program lasts for 2 years. Volunteers can also aspire for a long life carrier in Agriculture and other related fields such as;

agriculture Extension Services Consultant

seed fertilizer and other input aggregators

farm managers

public sector jobs in agriculture

farming co-operatives management

agro-entrepreneurship

d. N- Build:

This program is an accelerated training and certification program (skill to Job) that is brought to enage 75,000 young unemployed Nigerian youths from ages 18-35 to build new skills and very competent workforce of technicians, service providers, artisans etc.

They focus on alluminium and gas, construction, building services, utilities etc. The duration for this program is 3 months and no degree or diploma selection is needed. Members can aspire careers in

building/Construction Project Management

furniture Making and Design

electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services

building and Construction services

plumbing

welding

e. N- Creative:

This program aims at training and developing 5,000 youths with creative talents with set aside strategies on putting out creative industries on the global radar as world class service and content exporters.

This program lasts for 3 months with one month training and the remaining two months for hands on practicals an projects across selected cities in the country.

Participants would be trained on animation, graphic design, script writting and post production. After this, they would be linked to jobs and market opportunities both internationally and locally.

Participants must be unemployed, within the ages of 18-35, detail oriented, problem solver, have basic skill knowledge and analytical. Jobs opportunities visible here includes;

building/construction project management

animator

script writer

illustrator

graphics designer

sound editor

film editor

visual effects artist

game design

desktop publishing

digital media publishing

educational/training content production

f. N- Tech:

The major purpose of this program is to empower 10,000 software developers in the ICT industry. Participants must be unemployed, problem solvers, analytical and within 18-35 years.

It is a 3 months training after which participants would be give job links locally and internationally to work and earn. Job opportunities present in this program include;

app developer

game developer

web developer

computer system analyst

systems software developer

software tester

trainer

1.3 N- Power Registration

N- power Batch A and B were only open for graduates but Batch C is now open to both undergraduates, non graduates, ssce and wasce holders etc.

For one to register for N- Power, he/ she must meet up certain requirements such as;

Candidates must be within the ages of 18-35 years. Candidates must be unemployed graduates or non graduates. Candidates must have a valid government Identification cards. The acceptable government Identity cards are;

international passport.

national ID card issued by NIMC.

valid driver’s license.

permanent voter’s card.

4. Candidates must have a valid BVN ( bank verification number).

5. Candidates must have a valid email and/or working phone number.

6. Graduates should have a copy of their certificates/ credentials and undergraduate a copy of their wasce or ssce results, non graduates should have a copy of their basic skill acquired.

7. Candidates must have a recent passport photograph of 1MB either in JPEG or PNG format.



1.4 PROCEDURES FOR N- POWER REGISTRATION

visit the N- Power website or log on to www.npower.fmhds.gov.ng Enter your email address and password. A confirmation email will be sent to you. It will take up to 2-5 minutes Input your valid contact information (Email or Phone Number). You will be required to verify your email address and this is then followed by the BVN verification portal. Once your email address has been verified, fill in your 11-digit Bank Verification Number (BVN) and date of birth in the format (dd/mm/yy). If your BVN details are inaccurate, you will not be permitted to go past this interface again, therefore it requires extreme carefulness when filling. Fill in your Bio Data and Contact Details a. fill in your Surname, First Name and Middle Name exactly how it appears on your BVN printout. Fill your Education and Programme Details

a. first, you are required to indicate if you are educated or not putting to rememberance that the N-power Batch C programme is open to all (graduates or non-graduates).

b. choose which of the N- Power categories you want remembering that N- teach and N- health is only open to graduates.

c. you will be required to upload your degree certificate and NYSC discharge certificate where necessary.

7. Fill your employment and other details

a.on this page, you will be required to answer some questions and upload your Government issues identity card.

8. Review and Submit

On the next page, you are advised to carefully review all the information you have inputted before you submit.

Once you submit, you will receive a unique ID number, make sure to write it down and keep it safe.

9. After submitting, keep visiting the site to check for the list of shortlisted candidates using your unique ID numbers.

10. If shortlisted, proceed and follow the given information on the screen and join the classes online.

CONCLUSION

The N-power scheme has helped to a reasonable extent improve and better the lives of Youth as participants of this scheme are paids stipends monthly and have the hopes of getting well paid jobs internationally and locally.

N- power to has helped to combat the problem of financial instability oewing to the fact that the Federal government disclosed in 2019 that they have spent 279 billion naira in paying the beneficiaries since the inception of the program.