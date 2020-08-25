NDDC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form & Guide |Portal | www.nddc.gov.ng

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established 20 years ago by Olusegun Obasanjo with the main purpose of developing the Niger area endowed with crude oil.

It helps to maintain and develop the region economically and socially. Every year, NDDC recruits unemployed graduates and undergraduates so as to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country and generate income for the masses

Mission

The mission of the Niger Delta Development Commission is to facilitate rapid and fast development of the Niger Delta area socially, politically and ecologically.

Vision

The Vision Of the Niger Delta Development Commission is to provide a long-lasting solution to the social and economic challenges of the Niger Delta area.

Functions of NDDC

NDDC prepares plans that will develop the Niger Delta region physically NDDC is in charge of formulating policies and rules that are needed for the progress of the Niger Delta region NDDC Implement all the measures put in place by the federal government and states which are needed for Niger Delta development. It cooperates with other oil companies on the issues of pollution and control

NDDC recruitment Requirements 2020

To be eligible for the recruitment process, candidates must have the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian either by Birth or Descent

Must have a valid means of identification

Must be within the age range of 18-30 years.

Must be a computer literate and knowledgeable with MS Office, web application and other related programs.

Furthermore, NDDC requires candidates to have either one or all of the following certificate; WAEC/NECO/GCE certificate with not less than 4 credits including the English language at one sitting or at least 5 credits at two sittings, A B.Sc certificate or Master’s degree certificate/HND/OND Certificate in relevant courses from any reputable institution.



How To Apply For NDDC Recruitment

To apply for any job position in the NDDC, candidates should follow the steps below

Visit www.nddc.gov.ng

Scroll through the page, check out the job openings and choose the position you wish to apply for.

Click on the job position and check out the requirements, if you meet up with it, click “apply”.

Then, you create an account.

Verify the account through your provided email and login back to the site.

Fill the application form patiently and correctly

Cross-check for errors and submit

Now, scan and upload all the necessary credentials.

Shortlisted candidates

The NDDC shortlisted candidates list would be released after a thorough application process. Only the qualified candidates will be invited for an aptitude test that will take place at a communicated date.

Candidates are advised to check the website regularly to receive updates about the process.

It should be noted that NDDC application form is free so you don’t have to pay anyone to apply. Also, candidates must apply for only one job position as multiples can lead to disqualification.



Salary structure of NDDC

It is perfectly normal for job seekers to be curious about the salary structure of any job position they want to apply for.

Well, the salary structure of NDDC is based on the position of an employee and the job specification just like most organization.

Also, as it is known that most oil corporation in Nigeria pays its employees a huge sum of money, the NDDC is not an exception.

The average salaries for graduate employees of the NDDC are within the range of #120,000 and #130,000 monthly after deducting tax. At the same time, the average salaries of all the workers in the NDDC are about #119,000 per month. Check out the salaries of some of the employees below Computer operator– #82,000 per month Secretary– #29,000 per month Excavator operator-# 95,000 per month Accountant– # 285,000 per month.

Seeing the salaries above, then there’s no doubt that the NDDC really pays its employees handsomely.

However, working with the NDDC also expose employees to numerous and tantalising benefits.



Benefits of working with NDDC

There are various benefits of working with the NDDC and they include; a good work environment, adequate financial packages and teamwork with cooperation.

In fact, the employees of NDDC are entitled to a various allowance from the federal government e.g pensioners pay, and other gratitude allowance. Also, working with NDDC will subject you to various training that will develop your personal and skill abilities.

You will even get the chance to explore and be recognised by your peers if you work with the NDDC.

Final Thoughts

The Niger Delta Development Commission is an agency that is responsible for maintaining and regulating the oil bank present in the Niger Delta region.

The agency recruits Nigerian citizens within the age of 18-30 years annually. Going through the recruitment process is not hard nor is it stressful, applicants just have to follow the instructions above. The above contains all you need to know about the NDDC recruitment process and how to apply for its job openings successfully.