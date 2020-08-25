NECO Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Portal | Guide |www.mynecoexams.com

NECO Recruitment

The National Examination Council(NECO) was established for the main purpose for conducting various internal and external examination around the country.

The exams consist of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination(SSCE), General Certificate Examination(GCE), National Common Entrance Examination(NCEE)and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

However, the National Examination Council recruits both Nigerian graduates and undergraduate every year to reduce the risk of unemployment in the country.



Functions of NECO.

The National Examination Council helps to revise, collect and disseminate information on the various matters related to admission into different colleges. NECO submits and prepares the annual report of examination to the Minister Of Education. The agency makes researches on how to improve national exams procedure at the junior and senior level category The National Examination Council holds the control and conducts the National Common Entrance Examination into various federal government colleges NECO helps to assess the national examinations at all levels.

Mission

The mission of the National Examination Council is to promote examinations with worthy and standard results around the nation.

Vision

The vision of the National Examination Council is to be a major assessment leader around the globe.

Requirements of NECO Recruitment 2020

In order to apply for the National Examination Council recruitment, Candidates must have the following requirements.

Must have OND/NCE/HND/B.Sc certificate in a related field from any reputable institution

Candidates must be computer literate

Applicants must have at least 5 credits in SSCE or WAEC with English and Mathematics at one sitting or have 6 credits at two sittings

Applicants must not exceed the age of 35 years.

Applicants must have a valid identification card; either a national ID or A driver’s license or voters’ card or international passport.

Furthermore, applicants must be creative and be willing to adapt to the new environment. Also, must be able to uplift the core values of the agency which is dedication, hard work, and focus



How to apply for the recruitment process

The NECO recruitment procedure can be done both online and offline.

The offline process entails sending your curriculum vitae to the NECO head office at Abuja, Nigeria or to the office at Minna, Nigeria.

You should note that the application letters must contain your full name, Age, Date Of Birth, State Of origin, Email Address, phone number (s) and your qualifications.

For the online process, visit the recruitment portal www.mynecoexams.com, scan and upload all your documents. After this, you should check the website regularly to keep track of the recruitment process. During this process, you must make sure you only apply once as multiples can lead to disqualification, at the same time, you must only apply for one job opening.

Shortlisted candidates

The National Examination Council shortlisted candidates would be released shortly after the application process.

Candidates would be invited for an interview and it is a must you attend if you want to get the job. To have an edge over other applicants, it is advisable you do deep research on the agency before going for the interview.

Also, it is important you do not show your nervousness during the interview and be confident all through.

At the same time, candidates must go to the interview centre with the necessary documents and must be punctual to avoid disqualification.



Benefits of working with the National Examination Council.

It is perfectly normal for job seekers to inquire if there will be any benefits while working for NECO. There are numerous benefits of working in NECO, the benefits include a good work environment, good people to work with, teamwork and cooperation.

In fact, working with NECO will give you room to explore the country while working, you’ll also be subjected to various training that will help you develop personally.

Well, it is seen that it will really be a great achievement to work with NECO and you will still have other numerous benefits to enjoy. Now, check out the salary structure of the National Examination Council.



Salary structure of National Examination Council

The salary structure of NECO is based on the job specification and the position of employees.

Form the reviews of past and present employees, it can be deduced that the National Examination Council really pays its employees very well.

The salaries are never delayed and are paid when due. Working with NECO will even permit you to get some miscellaneous fee that is not part of your basic salary.

Although, this is peculiar to a position in the agency.

Final Thoughts.

The National Examination Council is responsible for conducting national entrance exams around the country. It helps to assess the examination standards and relay reports to the Minister Of Education.

Going through the recruitment process of NECO is a very easy process, just make sure you read the above guidelines and follow them. You should also know that adequate care must be taken while applying for any opening to avoid disqualification.