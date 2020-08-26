NECO timetable 2021/2022

NECO TIMETABLE

The National Education Council is a prominent examination body in Nigeria that was established in April, 1999 under the directive of the Former Head of State, Abdul salami Abubakar.

The National Education Council was mandated to conduct national examinations for students so as to affirm that the students are eligible for the next level of education and also awards certificate that shows the student’s academic performance.

WHAT DOES NECO DO?

The National Examination Council was primarily established to be in charge of the National Examinations in the entire thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria and also issues academic reports that show students’ academic performance that determines whether the student is fit for the next level of education or not.

OTHER FUNCTIONS OF THE EXAMINATION COUNCIL INCLUDES:-

The examination body makes sure that customary rules guiding the national examination are strictly followed. Improving the education sectors across all states in Nigeria. Contributes to the improvement of education sectors in all West African Countries that speaks English. Conducting and supervising the national examinations for exiting students at junior and senior secondary school.

VISION

Adding value to education sector in Nigeria through a standard assessment

MISSION

To conduct national examination for students in Nigeria and also encouraging academic excellence among students so as to prove the advancement in the educational system in Nigeria

HOW THE NATIONAL EXAMINATION COUNCIL (NECO) IS BEEN CONDUCTED

The main purpose of the NECO is to conduct examination according to the national policy on education so as to confirm students’ academic performance before moving to the next level of education.

Registration for the national examinations is always announced either on the national newspaper or the official website. NECO is conduct examination yearly in two series; the internal and external examination which is the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and National Examination (GCE) respectively.

WHEN NECO IS CONDUCTED

The Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is conducted for exiting senior class, the registration form is usually out in the month of June/July exam and the report showing the academic performance is usually out during the month of September.

The external series of the NECO which is the General Certificate Examination (GCE) is for private candidates who failed any subject in their SSCE so as to correct the failed or cancelled subject. The external examination is usually conducted during the month of November or December and the result is usually out within forty-nine day after the last examination.

ENROLLMENT REQUIREMENT FOR NECO

The council only allows secondary students who are in their exiting class or any secondary school leavers who want to retake so as to fill in for any subject to write the national examination body.

Candidates are expected to register for minimum of eight subjects which must include English, Mathematics, one Nigeria language, one vocational subject, and any other five related subjects depending on their field.

ENROLLMENT PROCESS FOR THE FIRST SERIES (INTERNAL)

The first series of the examination is the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination which is taken by the students in senior secondary who are in their exiting class.

The school authorities are responsible for registering their students for the examination which is usually done online.

In order to register each student for the examination, the school collects the basic information and biometric details of the student.

School authorities are expected to print the NECO confirmation slip so as to confirm the student registration and identity.

ENROLLMENT PROCESS FOR THE SECOND SERIES (External)

The second series of the examination is the General Certificate in Education which is taken by the secondary school leavers who failed any subject during the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Registration for the external examination is also done online just like the internal examination including all biometrics registration.

External Candidates are advised to visit the official exam portal of NECO www.mynecoexams.com and click on the registration portal to register.

In order to complete the registration on NECO site, candidates are expected to buy a scratch card from an authorized vendor.

External candidates are expected to print their photo card from the website after registration.

NOTES:

Any candidates involve in malpractice, fake identity or impersonating will be prosecuted and the result of such candidate will be cancel.

School students are expected to come with their NECO confirmation slip to the examination so as to confirm their identity.

External students are expected to come to the examination hall with their print out as this will serve as the entry pass and also to confirm their identity.

CONCLUSION

The National Education Council is a prominent examination body in Nigeria mandated to supervise and conduct national examination for students in Nigeria in order to confirm their level of academic performance and also improve the educational sector in Nigeria so as to meet the education standard of the world.