NEMA Recruitment 2020/2021 portal |NEMA Recruitment www.nema.gov.ng

NEMA Recruitment www.nema.gov.ng

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was established by the amended Act 50 of the 1999 constitution. The primary reason for developing this agency is to make it responsible for all disasters related problems in Nigeria.

Every year, NEMA recruits Nigerian citizens who are unemployed to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

Mission

The mission of NEMA is to regulate resources towards productive crisis prevention and the comfort of the citizen of Nigeria.

Vision

The vision of NEMA is to be an agency which is perfect in maintaining and regulating all the communities around the nation. Also, to be active in reducing the risk of hazardous situations and to deliver an efficient task.

Functions of the National Emergency Management Agency

NEMA prepare the state and local communities for any unforeseen disaster

The agency gives palliatives to victims of hazardous disaster around the nation

NEMA enlighten citizens on how to plan for any disaster

NEMA is in charge of preparing rules related to crisis management in the nation

NEMA makes sure hazards are well managed and controlled.

NEMA Requirement requirement 2020/2021

Must be a Nigerian

Must be computer literate and know about basic programs like Microsoft Office and other related programs

Must be of good character and behaviour

Must be free of any financial threat

Must have a valid ID/National ID/Driver’s license/voter’s card/immigration passport

Must be physically and mentally fit.

Must be creative, brilliant and have a passion for learning.

Besides, candidates applying for any job position at NAFDAC must have one or all of the following certificate; WAEC/SSCE certificate with not less than three credits including English language and at least two other subjects, NECO/GCE(ordinary level) certificate with not less than four subjects including English at one sitting or five subjects at two sittings, B.Sc/HND/OND/NCE certificate from any reputable institution, GCE(Advanced level) certificate with passes in two subjects at one sitting or passes three subjects at two sittings.

How to apply for NEMA Recruitment Process 2020/2021

To apply for any job openings in NEMA successfully, applicants must follow the steps below.

Navigate through the page, check out the job openings and choose the position you wish to apply for.

Click on the job opening and check out the requirements; if you’re qualified, click “apply“.

Then, you create an account.

Verify the account through your provided email and login back to the website.

Fill the application form patiently and correctly

Cross-check for errors and submit

Now, scan and upload all the necessary credentials.

Shortlisted candidates

The NEMA shortlisted candidates list will be published of the website www.nema.gov.ng shortly after the application process.

Only the candidates who pass through the first stage of the application process will be invited for an aptitude test that will take place at a communicated date.

The interview will take place in all states so; there’s no need to worry about going to another state. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly to receive updates about the process.

Also, the NEMA application form and process is free, so you don’t have to pay or allow anyone dupes you to apply. Candidates must apply for only one job position as multiples can lead to automatic disqualification.



Salary structure of The National Emergency Management Agency

Most times, job seekers always wish to know about the salary structure of organisations before they apply for any job position there. Well, the salary structure of NEMA is based on the status of employees and job specification.

From the review of past and present employees, the average salary of NEMA workers is #114,450. See the salaries of some of the employees below.

Database administrator receives around #84,000.

Disaster management officer(mid-level) receives around #130,000

From the salaries above, it can be deduced that NEMA pays its employees very well. At the same time, working with NEMA also expose employees to numerous and incredible benefits.



Benefits of working for NEMA

Working with the National Emergency Management Agency will expose you to a lot of benefits. The benefits include early payment of salary, significant salary scale, numerous breaks, and proper management.

Also, the agency will expose you to multiple training that will help you develop your abilities as well as your intellect.

You will get a pleasant work environment, good connection, teamwork and cooperation.

Final Thoughts

National Emergency Management Agency is in charge of taking care of all disasters related incident around the nation.

The agency makes sure everything is in order, and there’s no threat of crisis. Every year NEMA recruits unemployed graduates and undergraduates; all applicants must not exceed 35 years old.

The above article will show you how to apply for the recruitment. Besides, the article will also enlighten you on NEMA requirements, salary structure of NEMA and the benefits you’ll reap if you work with the National Emergency Management Agency.