11 Soldiers To Face Trial In The General Court Martial, Enugu

Eleven soldiers are to be tried by the general court martial inaugurated yesterday by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj-Gen Emmanuel Kabuk.

Kabuk, who inaugurated the eight-member court martial, said it was to instil discipline. He said the court martial was prosecuting 11 soldiers for various offences, bordering on insubordination, incompletion of task and general indiscipline.

“This General Court Martial is meant to instil discipline among the soldiers and officers of the Division. Discipline is needed to achieve relentless professionalism, which is the target of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai. So, the inauguration today, goes in-line with COAS vision to reposition the Nigerian Army for effectiveness and responsiveness,’’ he said.

He assured the soldiers standing trial of fair hearing. Responding, President of the General Court Martial, Col. Edward Abore, said that the court would abide by the Nigerian Army law and the 1999 constitution as amended.

“I will assure the accused persons (soldiers) of justice in this court. So, I will implore the accused not to fear or panic as the court will be fair to all parties involved,’’ he said.

