150 SANs To Defend CJN Walter Onnoghen At The Code Of Conduct Tribunal

No fewer than 150 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have volunteered to represent the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen at his planned trail at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) tomorrow January 14th.

Recall that the federal government last Friday January 11th, filed a six count charge against the CJN over his alleged failure to declare his assets as required by law and for operating Bank Domiciliary Foreign Currency Accounts.

Constitutional lawyer, Sebastine Hon, SAN in a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Saturday said the number of eminent lawyers that have volunteered to defend the CJN might even be more than 150

