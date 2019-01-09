2019: All The Efforts Of The Incumbent, Buhari, Will Be Squandered, Should Atiku Win – Amaechi Reveals

Share this post:









The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has challenged the country’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to an open debate.

It urged Nigerians not to be deceived by the antics of the PDP, saying in spite of recent apologies by the former ruling party, it remained a house of thieves who are not amenable to change.

Speaking yesterday at the flag-off of the APC campaign in the Northeast in Yola, Adamawa state, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi said if PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the forthcoming election, all the efforts of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari would be squandered by the party.

He said the APC is ready to compare its three and a half years in power with PDP’s 16 years, urging thousands of APC supporters who besieged the Ribadu Square venue of the event to not allow the PDP back to power.

Amaechi, Nigeria’s current Minister of Transportation, said: “The only way we can show these men that we are serious is not to allow them come back because if they come back, they will use four years to recoup what they have lost.

They will do what our parents used to teach us while we were kids, ‘do not talk while you are eating’. If you disturb them, they will tell you they are eating. They will be busy eating from what is left, all the struggles of Buhari is what they would squander. And they will do that in four years. After that, they will ask for another four years.

“The National Chairman of PDP, Secondus had said they were sorry for what they had done but a thief is a thief; they will never change. This election is between two parties that have been in power.

We challenge PDP to an open debate where the masses will be present. Let them show their scorecard and we will show our own too. The only place they will beat us is in corruption.”

Other dignitaries at the rally are Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, federal and state lawmakers as well as members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party. The rally also witnessed the presentation of Governor Mohammed Jubrilla Bindow as the governorship flag bearer of the party in the state.

