2019: ‘APC Will Use And Dump Tinubu’ – Prophet Ayodele Warns

Popular seer, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress,

APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to beware of some elements in the party, prophesying that the foremost politician would be used and dumped by the cabal allegedly holding the government of President Muhammadu Buhari by the jugular.

The cleric spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Saturday. Ayodele, who said the divine signals he received have shown that Buhari’s second term, if given by Nigerians, may bring chaos,

urged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider Senate President Bukola Saraki as the party’s presidential candidate, saying: “The Lord has revealed that Saraki would defeat Buhari if given PDP ticket for 2019 poll.”

Prophet Ayodele, who also urged President Buhari not to contest because he wouldn’t be able to tame the cabal that would ruin his second term, said: “I am talking as a prophet. I don’t want to know what anyone might say about this.

APC government has gone in Nigeria, there is no fantastic thing about APC and this is why I say that Buhari should not contest in 2019. If he does there will be chaos.

