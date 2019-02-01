2019: Buhari Has Failed On All Fronts Woefully – Saraki

Share this post:









Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on the promises of reviving the economy, ensuring the security of lives and property, tackling corruption and providing employment.

Saraki, who stated this on Thursday during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, urged the electorate in Delta State to come out en masse and vote out President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16.

He said: “You have to come out and vote because it is time to change the direction of this country. They told us that the economy will be better, that they will provide security and employment, but the present Federal Government has failed on all fronts. It is time to chase them out and vote in Atiku (Abubakar).”

“This is not a personal matter; Atiku will provide jobs because he believes in the rule of law, which is very important in attracting investment,” Saraki stated.

Speaking also, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, described the presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) as an energetic man with the capacity to lead the country out of its current challenges.

“Atiku can engage. He will provide security, improve the economy and ensure that our youths and women are gainfully employed,” he said.

Secondus cautioned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents against colluding with the Federal Government to rig the fast-approaching elections.

“I know that there are good people in INEC, and we also know that the Federal Government is pressurizing INEC to rig the election. If they rig the election, they will be inviting war, and we are ready for it.

“We also believe that the security agents will obey the Constitution and remain neutral during the elections. But if they collude with the Federal Government to rig the election, they will be inviting war. I want to urge us to come out and vote, protect the votes and ensure that it counts so that Buhari can be chased out,” he added.

Secondus noted that President Buhari was not in charge of the affairs of the country, stating that a cabal was rather in charge. He said Atiku will be fully in charge and take responsibility for every action.

Welcoming the presidential campaign team, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Delta was a peace-loving state which, according to him, has resulted in the building of bridges of friendship and partnerships.

Okowa said Delta State was prepared to vote PDP candidates from the House of Assembly to the Presidency, saying that the programme of the party would ensure unity, progress and prosperity for the country.

