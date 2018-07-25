2019: CJN warns judiciary to be wary of political gimmicks and plans by politicians

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen has charged judicial officers in the country to get prepared to address gimmicks, tactics and plans by politicians to subvert the rule of law in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

The CJN gave the charge yesterday during the commissioning of a judicial complex in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

“I use this opportunity to still call on judicial officers in the country to remain steadfast to their oath of office, the constitution of the country and continue to remember that without the rule of law, the society is doomed.

“Hold firm to the wheels of justice and ensure that when cases are placed on a scale, whichever weighs more should be where the judgment should go. It does not matter whose ox is gored because the society depends on us and the decision you have to take. The society survives because you are courageous enough to tell whoever is wrong that he or she is wrong.

“Politicians are warming up with all sort of gimmicks, tactics and plans, all judicial officers should be ready to do justice to all manner of persons without fear or ill will because the public solely depends on their decisions,’ he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook