2019 Election: Lagosians Will Be Liberated – Agbaje Fires Back At Tinubu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Ahmed Tinubu as “Pharoah.”

It has been previously reported that while addressing members of the APC on Monday, Tinubu said, “Those who said they want freedom should go and learn tailoring and vulcanising and we will do freedom for them later.”

But in a statement on Tuesday, the PDP flag bearer likened Tinubu to the biblical Pharaoh of Egypt who refused to allow the children of Israel to leave.

His statement said, “Pharaoh, you must let my people go!

“Apparently, the APC leader has lost touch with reality.”

Agbaje’s statement was signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina.

“Otherwise, he would know that, like the children of Israel, Lagosians are groaning under the taskmaster that Tinubu and his cronies have turned themselves into in this state that should rate as Nigeria’s foremost,” he added.

Agbaje said Lagosians would be liberated after the people might have delivered an electoral disgrace to the APC in 2019.

He said, “We identify with our vulcanizers, tailors and all craftsmen who have the joy of duly-earned freedom after their apprenticeship.

“But it is apparent that, unlike them, those who have gotten used to filthy lucre and the dividends of corruption cannot savour the joy that comes with the legitimate sweat and labour of hardworking artisans.”

