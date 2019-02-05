2019 Election: Vote PDP In, Vote Atiku For President – Titi Abubakar

Share this post:









Wife of former Vice President and People’s Democratic Part’s, PDP, presidential candidate, Mrs. Titi Atiku Abubakar has lampooned the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, for being deceitful and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

She has, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote out the deceitful government and vote in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections for good and developmental governance.

Mrs. Titi Abubakar stated on Monday, in Makurdi while addressing Benue women at the IBB square, during the PDP Women Presidential Campaign Rally.

Mrs. Abubakar who decried the level of insecurity, hunger, and unemployment in the country urged Nigerians to be wise and make a better choice by electing her husband, Atiku on the 16th of this month.

“I am so Atikulated and Ortomatically Obidient. I bring you message of hope that Nigeria will get working again when you vote in Atiku Abubakar. The present government is very deceitful. All they have is failed and unmet promises.

“Recently, most of us have become refugees and widows in our land following high level of insecurity. What manner of fight against corruption when you send soldiers out without training and arms,” she queried.

She called on all to vote Atiku for president saying “people who feast on Nigeria’s resources know that restructuring is good but they don’t want it to take place because they are benefitting from it.

She said there was too much power and resources concentrated at the apex government and that was why development is not reaching down to the masses.

