2019 Elections: PDP Rejects INEC Plans To Create Poling Units In Chad And Niger

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has fervently condemned plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to create polling units in Chad and Niger, to enable Internally Displaced Persons from Nigeria, vote in the forthcoming general elections.

According to PDP, it is a ploy by the Muhammadu Buhari led government in collaboration with INEC to rig the elections.

In a statement by the PDP on Thursday, it said our constitution, is very clear on diaspora voting and this Buhari and Nigerians know it too well.

Full statement below;

We condemn in unambiguous terms, the alleged plot by the INEC and the Buhari Presidency to rig the 2019 general elections by creating illegal polling centers in Chad and Niger Republic.

President Buhari, INEC and all Nigerians know that there are no provisions for Diaspora voting under our system. By the extant laws guiding elections in Nigeria, it is very clear who is eligible to vote, as well as the centers statutorily designated for elections.

It is therefore reprehensible that Buhari, in his desperation to rig the elections, is now trying to hide under the guise of making special provision for IDPs outside the country, to illegally create rigging centers and import contrived figures into the election results

Moreover, by seeking to open polling units outside the country, the Buhari administration has now agreed that it does not have full control of Nigerian territory and cannot provide security for Nigerians to freely participate in the elections.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)