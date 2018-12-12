2019 Elections: The Time Is Ripe For Atiku To Lead Nigeria As President – Ortom

Share this post:









Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has declared that time has come for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to become President of Nigeria.

Ortom spoke on Tuesday at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi during a courtesy call on him by the North Central Women Unite for Atiku, led by its President, Mrs. Dorcas Din.

He noted that when God permits, nobody objects, stressing that it was time for Atiku to lead Nigeria, as all things were working towards his success.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the capacity to provide purposeful leadership for Nigerians as well as dethrone what he tagged “economic sabotage and imminent collapse of institutions” under the present administration.

The Governor noted that it was hypocritical and deceitful for the APC-led federal government to demonise opposition members by sending anti-graft agencies after them, only for the same people to become “saints” whenever they join the APC.

Governor Ortom, who doubles as the North Central Cordinator of Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organization, tasked the women on prayers and works that would ensure the victory of PDP in all elections next year.

He acknowledged the commitment of the women to the Atiku project, saying their powerful delegation was an indication that the North Central is poised to ensure massive votes for PDP in the coming elections.

While assuring the women of the support of his administration to ensure a resounding victory for Atiku, himself and other PDP candidates, Governor Ortom stated that when women are empowered, a nation benefits.

National President of the North Central Women Unite for Atiku, Mrs. Dorcas Din, said the women had fared badly in the past three years under the APC administration at the federal level and would not want to remain like that for the next four years.

She stated that they were all out to help ‘change the change’ by mobilizing the women folk to vote out the APC government.

