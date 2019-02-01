2019 Presidency: Atiku Is Out To Serve The Masses – Atiku’s Wife Tells Nigerians

Share this post:









Titi, wife of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday said her husband was not interested in embezzling the nation’s wealth but out to serve the masses.

Titi Abubakar spoke during a rally in Abuja at the old parade ground area 10, alongside Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor’s wife, Former PDP senators, ministers and other party faithful.

She vowed to ensure the welfare of women, youths and children in the scheme of things when her husband is elected president.

Her words: “Atiku must rule. Atiku must get Nigeria working again. You know that Atiku is a job creator and he is going to engage most of the unemployed people.

“You know that Atiku is for restructuring. It is for your good. The Federal Government is too powerful that is why we must decentralise.

“Nigerian women are suffering. Atiku will give the women micro credit so that you can do your businesses.

“Don’t allow anybody to come and be giving you N10, 000. Do not destroy your children future. N10, 000 cannot carry you through 4 years and 8 years.

“The PVC they are collecting from you is a bad omen because on the day of voting you need your PVC.

“My women, I am telling you, collect their money and refuse to vote them. Vote the person of your choice. That money they are bringing to you is your money and your entitlement. Don’t give them your PVC. If you give them you have sold your children’s future.”

She went on: “Atiku is an educationist, he has businesses, he has done it before as Vice President and he is going to do it again as President. He was the head of the economic when he was with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Atiku does not want Nigerians money, he has made money. You know he has so many children.

“All the children are not working in government offices except for one, who is a medical doctor and she is the commissioner in Adamawa State.

“She has told his father that he is not APC or PDP. She said she wants to work for her people, she wants to save lives and that is what she has been doing.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)