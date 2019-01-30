2019 Presidency: Atiku Will Favour Benue People With Appointments – Ortom Urges Locals To Vote PDP

Share this post:









Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured residents of the state that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, would give them key appointments in his government if elected in the Feb. 16, Presidential Poll.

Ortom stated this on Tuesday when he visited the Hausa and Ipusu communities in Makurdi, the state capital.

“Late former President Shehu Shagari and late President Umaru Yar’Adua, gave people of Benue lots of appointments.

“Atiku will do more, hence, the need to vote for him massively during the election.

“He is a friend of the people of the state and he will sustain the relationship even as the president of the country,” he said.

He also appreciated the communities for always standing by him, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win overwhelmingly during the forthcoming poll.

“God Almighty will help us to wither the storm and we will sail through,” he said.

Ortom further advised young people to stay away from cultism, emphasising that the State Government had enacted a law against cultism and anyone found violating it would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

