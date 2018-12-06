2019: ‘Presidency Doesn’t Interfere In The Affairs Of The Commission’ – INEC

Share this post:









The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his government have not in any way interfered in the activities of the commission.

Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Media Adviser/Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman also said the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has also decided to distance himself from the presidency so as to remain neutral and ensure a free, fair and credible election in 2019.

Oyekanmi who said the INEC chairman and his national commissioners are working together towards achieving a credible election in 2019 also described as untrue reports that there is pressure on the INEC chairman to return Mrs Amina Zakari to her previous position in the commission.

He said:-

“In fact, a lot of people may not believe this but the presidency distances itself from the commission as much as possible in order to avoid these types of issues”.

“In fact, the only time when the INEC chairman, who is also the President of ECOWAS Electoral Body, went to the presidency was when he led members of the electoral body that came on the visit to the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for discussions”.

“I was also present and I remember during that discussion, the Vice-President told those people that came from West African countries that they normally stay very far away from INEC because they don’t want Nigerians to read meanings into it” he said.

