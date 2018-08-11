2019 Presidency: Turaki still in the race

Kabiru Taminu Turaki, a People’s Democratic Party hopeful for the 2019 presidential election is still in the race and does not plan to step down for anyone says his aide Shola Atere.

Rumours were rife that the former Minister for Special Duties had stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a reaction to the rumour, Mr. Atere said being a man of integrity, his principal was in the race to serve Nigerians only and not any individual.

“Turaki is in the race for the presidency to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility and trust.

“He has the uncommon capacity to hold the office of the President with all due respect and has not yielded his aspiration to anybody”

“Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is a man of integrity, credibility, honour and highly responsible and God-fearing professional.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)