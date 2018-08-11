Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> 2019 Presidency: Turaki still in the race

2019 Presidency: Turaki still in the race

10 mins ago

Kabiru Taminu Turaki, a People’s Democratic Party hopeful for the 2019 presidential election is still in the race and does not plan to step down for anyone says his aide Shola Atere.

Click here to learn how to make money online

Rumours were rife that the former Minister for Special Duties had stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a reaction to the rumour, Mr. Atere said being a man of integrity, his principal was in the race to serve Nigerians only and not any individual.

“Turaki is in the race for the presidency to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility and trust.

“He has the uncommon capacity to hold the office of the President with all due respect and has not yielded his aspiration to anybody”

“Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is a man of integrity, credibility, honour and highly responsible and God-fearing professional.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.