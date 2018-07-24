2019: Say no to godfathers, Jonathan urges politicians

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on politicians in the country to defy any influence of the so called ‘political godfather’ in Nigerian politics ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

Dr. Jonathan who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday said though he has no problems with political godfathers, it was wrong for such to impose their views on politicians in the country.

“I have no problem with the issue of godfathers because as a Christian, if you are taking a child for baptism, there is this concept of godfather or godmother.

“These are people that are supposed to help mentor the children and give advice from time to time. Godfather should not be used negatively.

“For example, if you come from a community that participates actively in wrestling with neighbouring communities and you know your son cannot wrestle, you cannot send him.

“Even in politics, if you have a son or anybody and you know the person cannot lead the party to victory, and you are sending the person because you are hoping for something, then you do not like the party.

“If you like the party you, will ask your son to work with the person that you believe can win elections.

“We lost most of these elections because of this issue of imposition of people that are not acceptable to the public,’ the former President said.

