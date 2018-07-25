Sokoto 2019: Shagari to challenge Tambuwal for governorship

Sokoto state former Deputy Governor Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari has declared his intentions to contest for the governorship seat in the 2019 general elections.

The former deputy governor who lost out of the same race in the 2015 election is seeking the ticket under the People’s Democratic Party PDP platform. He says he intends to focus on agriculture, education and health if voted in.

“I have visited practically every village in Sokoto and know the major concerns of the people. What I want is the opportunity to address such concerns,” he boasted.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook