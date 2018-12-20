2019: You Are Working Against Peaceful Election – Ezekwesili Attacks Buhari

Share this post:









Ahead of the 2019 election, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was not interested in a peaceful election, but instead, working against it.

Ezekwesili, who expressed doubt over the willingness of Buhari to ensure peace in the 2019 elections, stated that the President was “working to compromise” the polls.

She said this during a meeting with the International Republican Institute, IRI, and the National Democratic Institute, NDI, and was contained in a statement her media team forwarded to DAILY POST, on Wednesday.

Ezekwesili assured the delegation of promoting peace before and after the election.

According to the former Education Minister, “My entry into the presidential race is to win and provide the long-elusive good governance to Nigerians so that our country and people will prosper, become stable and live in harmony.

“I have raised the bar in making 2019 an issue/value-based campaign and forced the dominant parties to start focusing on same. My candidacy is mobilizing the citizens into a movement of enlightened voters who can make informed choices in the elections.

“My candidacy is creating a political disruption of the old extant order of a political class who have always seen politics as a means to personal wealth instead of service to the country and people.

“With my foray in politics, a new order of politicians and politically conscious citizens are emerging on the scene. Young people and women are the segment of the voting population that are most excited about my candidacy and are volunteering and donating to our campaign.

“As a well-known protagonist for peace, I have signed the peace accord. I did not attend the original event due to the failure of communication but went over to the secretariat to immediately sign the accord the next day when the peace committee reached out to me with apologies and accepted its failure to duly communicate the event to me for attendance.

“The delegation and the international community should join the Nigerian people to prevail on President Buhari to practicalize the peace accord with exemplary actions in order to build confidence in the process.

“The most crucial thing the President must do to build the confidence of all contestants and the Nigerian people is to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018 into law. Should he fail to do so, we must encourage the National Assembly to override the President and enact the bill to an Act.”

