21 Permanent Secretaries From Lagos State Public Service Mark End Of Their Service

21 Permanent Secretaries, who recently retired from the Lagos State Public Service, were on Thursday ceremonially pulled out from the service, just as the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode assured them of a continuous transformation of the establishment for delivery of more timely and higher quality service.

The Governor, who gave this assurance through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello at the ‘Pens Down’ Ceremony held at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, added that their suggestions will continue to receive due consideration in the process of policy design and implementation.

In his words “It is said that for everything, there is an appointed time. The reality of this statement is being manifested today as we gather to witness the end of a glorious chapter in the lives of the 21 retired Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State Public Service. But be rest assured that your suggestions and ideas will continue to receive due consideration in the process of policy design and implementation in Lagos”.

He stressed that as highly experienced technocrats, administrators and professionals in different fields of human endeavour, the retirees will always be looked upon for wise counsels and guidance on matters bordering on community development, public service delivery among others.

Ambode noted that in the retirees’ years of sojourn as career public servants, the Public Service has continued to adapt to changing realities and global best practices in service delivery, adding that they have been part of the process and today they can look back to say that they are leaving the service better than they met it.

He emphasised that the 21 retired Permanent Secretaries’ entrance into the Public Service 35 years ago or less was marked with high expectations and uncertainties about what the future had in stock for them but today they are being celebrated for the excellent service they have rendered to the Government and Lagosians.

The Governor said the ‘Pens Down’ is a symbolic event and tradition in the State Public Service which provides a unique opportunity for families, friends and colleagues to felicitate with retiring Permanent Secretaries, stressing that it is a befitting honour and recognition of a meritorious and unblemished career which spanned over a maximum period of 35 years.

“Today, you are departing with your heads high and being celebrated for the excellent service you have rendered to the Government and people of Lagos State. Finally, as you look forward to well-deserved rest after decades of active service, I wish you good health and many more years to enjoy the fruits of your labour”, he opined.

