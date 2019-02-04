Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> 25-Year Old Nigerian Woman Delivers Quadruplets, Triplets In Last Pregnancy

25-Year Old Nigerian Woman Delivers Quadruplets, Triplets In Last Pregnancy

2 hours ago
Share this post:

A Nigerian lady on Facebook identified as Chidimma Offor is celebrating having six children in a space of three years.

 According to reports, her first pregnancy was about three years ago and she gave birth to triplets but she lost one of the babies. Now, she’s just welcomed a set of quadruplets making it a total of 6 children in three years of marriage.

 In her words, ‘at 25, within 3years of marriage, we’ve been blessed with 6 beautiful babies. Trust me when i say it wasnt an easy journey, but it’s been worth it. Say hello baby somkenechukwu (female), sobenna(male),somfechukwu (female),chimsonarii(female) newest addy to my not so lil family. My God is awesome! Ehee! Ndi gym i’m now ready o. Taking this slay game to an entirely new level’.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 293 times, 293 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh