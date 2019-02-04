25-Year Old Nigerian Woman Delivers Quadruplets, Triplets In Last Pregnancy

Share this post:









A Nigerian lady on Facebook identified as Chidimma Offor is celebrating having six children in a space of three years.

According to reports, her first pregnancy was about three years ago and she gave birth to triplets but she lost one of the babies. Now, she’s just welcomed a set of quadruplets making it a total of 6 children in three years of marriage.

In her words, ‘at 25, within 3years of marriage, we’ve been blessed with 6 beautiful babies. Trust me when i say it wasnt an easy journey, but it’s been worth it. Say hello baby somkenechukwu (female), sobenna(male),somfechukwu (female),chimsonarii(female) newest addy to my not so lil family. My God is awesome! Ehee! Ndi gym i’m now ready o. Taking this slay game to an entirely new level’.

