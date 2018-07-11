30,000 policemen for Ekiti election is ridiculous – Senator Na’allah

Senate Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah says he is disappointed with the deployment of 30,000 police officers to participate in the July 14 governorship election in the state, when only 10,000 of such men were needed to quell the banditry killings in Zamfara state.

Speaking yesterday at plenary on the bill seeking to repeal the Police Act and re-enact the Police Reform, Senator Na’allah said thirty-thousand policemen to supervise an election in Ekiti while they could not mobilise 10,000 men to stop the killings in Zamfara and other places was illogical.

Our party, the APC that I represent will frown at this. It is not part of our manifesto; it is not what we promised the people and I am sure that the President himself knows that this is not acceptable.

“We would continue to tell the people that we will not leave our promise; that is why we are before you for the reform. Let it not be a situation where a killing would be involved and we have 10,000 police and an election is going on and we have 30,000 police.

“I don’t like that situation. I think that it does not represent what we stand for as a party, and therefore we would seek the indulgence of our colleagues to reform this institution that is called the Nigeria Police,” he said.

Corroborating the senate leaders position, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who presided over yesterday’s plenary said he was worried about the fact that the country has 30,000 policemen that can be deployed in a state for election, and the other issue was the sincerity in deploying 30,000 policemen to ensure security of lives and properties, there is no problem with that.

