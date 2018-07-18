3rd National Council on Niger Delta meeting begins July 22

Agency reports

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to address the third regular meeting of National Council on Niger Delta in Umuahia, Abia, holding from July 22 to 27.

Marshall Gundu, Director Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Gundu noted that the council would address issues such as infrastructural development, environmental management, human capital development, security, agriculture, among other issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the National Council has its theme as: “Fostering synergy and institutional coordination for development in the Niger Delta region”.

He said since the creation of the Ministry in 2008, the Ministry only held its First National Council on Niger Delta in 2013 until the present administration held the second edition four years after in 2017.

He said Mr Osinbajo, while addressing stakeholders at the Second National Council held in Akure, Ondo State in September 2017, directed the ministry to hold the council regularly.

He quoted the vice president as saying, “the council’s meetings will fast-track the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region”.

He said the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to ensure consistency of the meeting of the Council on Niger Delta has resulted in the planned 3rd National Council.

Mr Gundu said various stakeholders, civil societies, development partners saddled with the responsibility of developing the Niger Delta region would feature at the meeting.

He said that the meeting would be chaired by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani, while the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aminu Aliyu will lead the technical sessions.

