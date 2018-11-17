Nigeria Today

42 People Burnt To Death Inside A Moving Bus In Zimbabwe

42 People Burnt To Death Inside A Moving Bus In Zimbabwe

2 hours ago

At least 42 people are confirmed dead in a fire aboard a bus in Zimbabwe.

The bus was travelling near Beitbridge, close to the border with South Africa when the fire started. The company that owned the vehicle, Brooklyn Buses, said it believed that a gas canister brought on board by a passenger may have triggered the blaze..

Many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and more than 20 survivors have been taken to hospital. The driver, who survived the fire, said that he pulled over to the side of the road after perceiving  a “strange smell”. When he turned on the lights to investigate, the bus burst into flames.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was “devastated” to hear of another incident, which comes a week after 47 people died in a bus collision in the east of the country.

 

