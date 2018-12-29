Nigeria Today

8 PDP Members Lost Their Lives In Benue State Road Accident

5 hours ago
The Benue Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that eight of its members died in a road accident while travelling for a campaign rally in the state.  

 The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said that the incident which also left many persons injured occurred in the Zone C (Benue South) Senatorial District. He said the party faithfuls were travelling to the venue to flag-off of the Senatorial Campaign of candidate of the party in the Benue-South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, which was slated to hold in Agatu on Friday.

 According to the statement, the event has been postponed in honour of the dead and that a new date for the event would be rescheduled. Confirming the incident, David Mendie, Sector Commander, FRSC in Benue, said he got an emergency call from the unit command in Zone C informing him about a fatal accident on Agatu route on Friday.

