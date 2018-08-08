80 million Nigerians will be registered for 2019 election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC says it would have registered about 80 million Nigerians in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmud Yakubu made the disclosure today in Abuja while playing host to a pressure group; ‘Our Mumu don do’.

The group which said it was at the INEC headquarters to express its dissatisfaction over alleged attempts by the Commission to suspend the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration CVR was led by its National Secretary, Mr Adebayo Raphael.

According to Mahmud, INEC had as of Aug. 5, registered 11 million Nigerians.

“These are fresh registrants that we are going to add to the existing registrants of 70 million registrants, making over 80 million Nigerians registered for 2019 general elections.

“We have so far received over 569,000 requests for transfer and we have 909 requests for replacement of damage, defaced and lost PVCs.

“We have responded to this surge by putting up additional machines and more centres for registration.

“We have also extended the time for registration in terms of hours of registration in the day, that is closing time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m,” he said.

In his reaction, Mr Adebayo Raphael said It is a well-considered view that INEC has had enough time to perfect the process of registration and other activities to run concurrently with the preparation for elections.

